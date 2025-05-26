Urgent appeal after 16-year-old Shrewsbury boy reported missing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police have launched an appeal to find 16-year-old William who was last seen in Shrewsbury at 10am yesterday (Sunday, May 25).

Pictured is William, 16, from Shrewsbury who has been missing since Sunday. Photo: West Mercia Police

The teenager is described as white, 5'8" tall with a slim build. He also has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 01743 237404 quoting reference 487i of 25 May or call 999 if they are immediately concerned.