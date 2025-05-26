Supporters back Shrewsbury 'hotspot for foodies' in bid to extend terrace dining hours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It was revealed earlier this month at Bobby's Tacos, based at Shrewsbury's Parade, wants to vary its licence to allow customers to eat on the terrace until 8pm, from Monday to Saturday.

The condition would apply from April 1 and September 30 each year.

The application does not request permission to operate on Sundays and says no music would be played on the terrace.

The request has been opposed by some local residents, but a number of supporters have now backed the application.

A total of 12 people have written in support.