'Shameful' 'bully' who knocked former partner's teeth out is berated by judge but spared jail
A man who drunkenly attacked his former partner, knocking her teeth out, has been spared jail.
Edward George, 35, of Victoria Road, Wednesfield, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Joseph Lees, prosecuting said the prolonged incident had taken place on March 1, at his former partner's home in Telford.
The court was told George had been drunk and 'bragging', telling the victim she would 'find out what a Wenny man is' - referring to the fact he was from Wednesfield.
When the victim got up to go for a cigarette she was pushed and fell into the cupboard, with George raising a spirit level over her.
Mr Lees said George then punched her in the face, causing her to bleed.