Police investigating after pair with chainsaw cut down tree near Telford hospital

West Mercia Police say the tree in Apley, near the Princess Royal Hospital, was cut down in broad daylight on Sunday, May 25.

According to the force, two people with a chainsaw were seen cutting down the tree between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

PC Rob Hughes/West Mercia Police

Safer Neighbourhood Officer Rob Hughes, said: "We are investigating criminal damage to a tree in Apley and we are appealing to local residents for information.

"Between 12.30pm and 1.30pm on Sunday, two people with a chainsaw cut down a tree on the outskirts of the Princess Royal Hospital."

Those with information about the incident are being asked to report it online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00183_I_25052025.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website crimestoppers-uk.org