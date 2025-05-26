One of Shrewsbury's most famous buildings captured in fine detail by artist

James St Clair Wade started his Shrewsbury Streetscape Project in 2019, starting with Tanner’s Wine Merchants and continuing up Wyle Cop and around the town.

James, who in his career as a conservation architect worked on many of the county town’s most historic buildings, has now used his unique, highly detailed style to capture Rowley’s House and Mansion in Barker Street.

Rowley's House and Mansion in Shrewsbury, as drawn by James St Clair Wade

He said: "Last year I drew most of Shrewsbury's iconic buildings including the castle, St Chad's, Shrewsbury Abbey and all the churches.

“This year there'll be a few more and I'm really pleased to have just completed this iconic pair of buildings.

“I worked on them in an architectural capacity many years ago, doing a study on the staircase, and now it's been great to draw it.

“We call it Rowley's House, but really it is Rowley's Warehouse as it has no chimneys.

“As a wool merchant, I'm guessing it was used to store his bales of cloth.

“The beautiful brick mansion was built by his son in 1618 and is believed to be the earliest surviving brick building in Shrewsbury."

Signed first edition prints are available from James. Email him on stclairwade@gmail.com or visit the gallery at streetscapeproject.com.