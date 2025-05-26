Telford man admits grooming charges and theft of children's underwear

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jason Hart had thought he was messaging a 13-year-old child between May 11 and May 23 and sent explicit images of himself.

He was in fact chatting to a police decoy, Kidderminster Magistrates Court heard on Monday.

The court was told Hart of Shawfield Close, Sutton Hill in Telford, attempted to entice the 'child' to his address for sex.

But instead of a child, Hart found police officers at his door on Friday, who arrested him..

Kidderminster Magistrates were told after his arrest, police officers found two pairs of children's underwear, which Hart admitting he had stole.

On Monday, he also pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to communicate with a child under 16 for sexual gratification, one charge of attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming, as well as possession of cannabis also found on him during his arrest.

Magistrates told him his offending was “too serious” to be dealt with by the magistrates, who remanded hart into custody until June 23 when he is set to appear before a crown court judge in Shrewsbury.