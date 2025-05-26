Firefighters tackle blaze at Much Wenlock farm shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting a barn fire at East Wall in Much Wenlock at around 3am on Monday.

Crews from Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Craven Arms, Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury and Tweedale fire stations rushed to the scene.

Photo: Lee Baker/Shropshire Fire and Rescue

Fire Officer Lee Baker reported the blaze involved a "farm shop/meat packing unit" and confirmed there were no people involved in the fire.

Photo: Lee Baker/Shropshire Fire and Rescue

He added crews were likely to be at the site for "most of the morning".

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 5.46am.