Firefighters tackle blaze at Much Wenlock farm shop
Shropshire firefighters were called to a Much Wenlock farm shop in the early hours of Monday.
By Megan Jones
Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting a barn fire at East Wall in Much Wenlock at around 3am on Monday.
Crews from Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Craven Arms, Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury and Tweedale fire stations rushed to the scene.
Fire Officer Lee Baker reported the blaze involved a "farm shop/meat packing unit" and confirmed there were no people involved in the fire.
He added crews were likely to be at the site for "most of the morning".
The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 5.46am.