We visited a traditional pub near Bridgnorth which has stuck to a rare historic rule for 179 years with customers visiting for all over the UK

To stand out as a must-see pub in the modern era, there has to be something that makes it different, unique and a place that becomes a destination pub.

Some pubs do this by becoming gastro pubs or by making use of the space they have to build large beer gardens or through drink promotions and being an entertainment hub.

In the case of the Cider House in Quatt, it thrives on being a pub which specialises in and, indeed, only sells cider on tap, making it one of the few pubs in the region to be cider-only along with the Monkey House in Defford in Worcestershire.

The Cider House sits in a leafy location in Quatt

The pub was first opened in 1846 with a cider-only licence and has maintained that unique rule since, making it a must-see destination for cider lovers.

It has been owned and run by Brian and Katherine Jervis since 1986, with the couple having been landlords for three years before Mr Jervis said the opportunity had come up to buy a pub he used to enjoy drinking in.

He said: "When I left school, I went to work for Tanners wine and spirits company and have been in the licensing trade for nearly 46 years, and I used to drink at the Cider House and found out there was an opportunity to be the manager there in the Shropshire Star.

The inside of the pub has been kept as traditional as possible

"We applied for and got the manager and manageress jobs in 1983 when the pub was owned by Bulmers Cider, then after three years, they offered it to us and we bought the place.

"I'd always wanted to own and run a pub and when the chance came up to own the Cider House, it was a dream come true."

Since taking over the pub in 1986, Mr Jervis said that they had tried to keep it as close to what it looked like when he remembered drinking there and said that anyone walking in for the first time would feel like they'd stepped through a time warp.

Landlord Brian Jervis and wife Katherine have kept the Cider House running to the traditions of only selling cider for more than 40 years

He said: "We've tried to keep it exactly as it was when I was a younger chap and it's always had the big room built in and we've kept like then when we did it up.

"There's a wood burner, tiling and oak beams in there which make it look better, but the original bar and little room are as it was from 100 years ago.

"We've even got a massive open fire, which is something I don't know if they would even allow now, but it looks really nice and comfortable."

Locals enjoy one of the 10 ciders on offer

Most of the 10 ciders on offer at the Cider House are produced by the Special Cider Company at nearby Stanmore and are delivered using electric pumps, while many are made from fruit concentrate, which means that some, especially the guest ciders, qualify as real using CAMRA's definition of real cider.

Mr Jervis said the most popular was the Special, which was 7.3 per cent ABV, while there were also medium and dry ciders which were made by the owners and a range of other ciders.

He said: "We have a lot of ciders from Weston's, including the Rosie's Pig, which is a really good one, and we do also sell Thatcher's Gold, which is really popular.

It has the appearance of a home and feels like a different time inside

"The idea of a cider house isn't exactly a dying art, but there used to be quite a few around the country and now there's only a few left as what a few have done is start selling lager, whereas we and the Monkey House are ones which stick to just cider.

"The Cider House means everything to me and I wouldn't even think of selling it, even when we got offered £1 million 20 years ago, as it will go to our children and we have about five or six working in the trade, so it'll go to a good home."