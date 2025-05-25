Time Team experts lend a hand as young archaeologists move to new home in Shropshire after closure of Cannock Chase Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The society for children aged eight to 16, was based at the Museum of Cannock Chase in Hednesford which closed last month due to council budget savings.

After fears the youth club which attracts members from across the West Midlands would also close down, the group has been welcomed with open arms by the education team at RAF Cosford Museum.

It was relaunched at an official opening event at the base's Cold War Hangar attraction where the monthly meetings will be held from now on.

Time Team's environmental specialist Naomi Sewpaul performed the opening on Saturday afternoon.

Penny Lock, who run the YAC group is also part of YouTube Time Team explains: "Our first day at RAF Cosford was great and they made us feel really welcome. We have gone from YAC at Museum of Cannock Chase to YAC at RAF Museum Midlands.

"Our previous home shut due to cut backs. We were there for 10 years and were really worried that we would have to shut our group if we couldn't find somewhere to go.

"We have members from across the Midlands region including Birmingham and from the Cannock area. We take them from eight to 16-years-old.

"It's really poplar. We have a waiting list of names due to our group ratios. We're currently at our maximum of 16 young people.

"It's really great to see the enthusiasm of children wanting to learn about archaeology.

"The sessions run for three hours and we look at topics including history, archaeology and trips. It's fantastic. YAC is a national organisation which has been running since 1972, so this branch was something we were desperate to keep going.

"I sent off a lot of emails to different organisations in the hope of finding for somewhere for us to meet. We're really grateful to Jack Rowley who deals with education at the base for allowing us to set up here. We're using one of their education rooms.

"Time Team's Naomi Sewpaul came to perform the opening and some of the parents came along."

For more details about YAC and how to join at RAF Museum visit the Young Archaeologists' Club website. The next meeting is next month.