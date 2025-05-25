Telford College students enjoy fact-finding expedition to the Jurassic Coast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Five second-year A level students - Toby Pluck, Bella Cheetham-Wilkinson, Alex Emlyn, Veil Talens and Lily Pugh - made the trip to Dorset with lecturers Ffion Butler and James Glew.

Telford College geology students on their visit to the Jurassic Coast, with tutors Ffion Butler and James Glew.

The area is renowned for its well-preserved rock formations and fossils from the Jurassic, Triassic, and Cretaceous periods, making it a valuable site for understanding earth's history.

The Wellington college's students explored the coastline’s famous limestone and chalk landscapes, took part in field observations, and visited the site of famous dinosaur footprints at Keates Quarry.

Ffion Butler said: “Everyone had a wonderful time and came back a better geologist with a fabulous rock collection.

“A huge thank you to Barry Cullimore from Geofieldwork Ltd, who was incredibly welcoming and encouraging to our students on this excellent three-day field study.

“Barry was enthusiastic and highly knowledgeable about the geology of the southwest coast and this transferred to the students.”