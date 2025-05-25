Newport students build construction skills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Year 11 students from Burton Borough School were invited to take part in an “Open Doors Event” organised by Lisa Kane, lead practitioner for teaching and learning.

The event was hosted by construction and development group Bowmer & Kirkland which is currently building homes for rent in Iron Masters Way, in Telford. The students taking part were Tyler Plant, Nolan Hull, Jackson Lucas and Kaelan Murray Greenfield.

Year 11 students from Burton Borough School on their visit to the Telford construction site.

Lisa said: “The Open Doors Event gave our students invaluable real-world exposure to the construction industry, giving them a much greater understanding of potential career pathways they could take.

“The Bowmer & Kirkland team gave our students a comprehensive site tour and a clear insight into the various roles available on a construction site.

“Our young people demonstrated the core values of Burton Borough School – they showed excellent character and were a true credit to themselves and our school.”

Emma Price, for Bowmer & Kirkland, said: “The students were the most polite and well-presented group I’ve had the pleasure of hosting on site and their behaviour was exemplary.”

Burton Borough School principal Caroline Bedford said: “We are incredibly proud of our students for representing our school so positively.

“Opportunities like this not only broaden our students’ horizons, but also help them to make informed choices about their futures.

“Their maturity, curiosity and conduct on site truly reflected the values we strive to instil in them every day.”

Bowmer & Kirkland is a privately-owned construction and development group. Over the past five years, they have secured projects worth almost £3 billion and 63 per cent of those projects were for returning clients.

Their construction teams undertake work in key sectors including accommodation, commercial, distribution, education, frameworks, health, industrial, leisure, mixed use, retail, and sport.