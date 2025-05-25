Hundreds turn out for Telford's Race for Life - see 20 amazing pictures from today's event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Scores of runners of all ages descended on the QEII Arena at Telford Town Park dressed in pink to take part in the Cancer Research UK fundraiser.

Organisers said that more than 600 people took part, ably supported by a host of volunteers.

Ted the dog with Evie and Finley Strange, Christina Marshall-Clarke, Tina Strange, Ella White, Joe Thompson, Jake Thompson, Ben Turner and Paul Strange from Shrewsbury.

In total the run has raised £52,000 and counting so far.

Organiser Laura Cass said they had been thrilled to see so many people turning out to have fun, and support the charity.

She said: "We'd like to thank everyone who took part, volunteered and came along to support. So far we've raised an incredible £52,000. That money funds our work to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer in the Midlands and beyond, so we'd urge everyone to keep sending in sponsorship.

"We're aiming for a world where everyone can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer and we're proud that Race for Life is playing a huge role in that.

"Despite the wind and some rain, everyone had a great time, starting and finishing with big smiles regardless of whether they were running or walking. They're all winners in our eyes and we hope their efforts will inspire others to sign up - it's not too late to join Shrewsbury Race for Life at Quarry Park on June 1."

Debbie Murdoch, who is undergoing treatment for cancer herself, was there as part of the Slimming World stand.