Houses to turn into galleries as Bridgnorth art trail returns after 'incredible' year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Bridgnorth Open House Arts Trail is returning for the sixth time next month.

The trail sees residents display artwork in their homes created by local artists. The homes are then open to the public throughout the two-day event.

On display will be paintings jewellery, ceramics photography, sculptures, glass, metalwork, woodwork, textiles and more.

The trail is within walking distance of the High Street.

Some of the town’s historic houses, dating back to the 17th century, are participating, including former schools, forge and malthouse. Houses range from the bijou to the grand, all with distinctive characters.

Last year the event raised £3,250 for charity, which went to the Bridgnorth Gateway and the Bridge Youth Centre.

The Bridgnorth Open House Arts Trail takes place in the second weekend of June

This year more than 70 talented local artists and 30 properties have been announced.

The trail takes place over the weekend of June 7-8 between 10.30am and 4pm, and tickets are on sale now.

Organiser Victoria Commander said last year's event had been 'incredible'.

“Footfall was incredible last year, with over 600 tickets sold. A truly unique event to Shropshire, where independent artists and craft makers have the opportunity to chat to interested people about their work and sell their products.

“The Arts Trail takes place in people’s homes which can be old schools, a forge, a malthouse and a studio, once the smallest house in Bridgnorth. Other hosts include an Edwardian school hall, cafes, a games room, library, church and current art studios.”

She said a map for the 2025 event will soon be available.

Tickets can be purchased from Bridgnorth Library, Tanners on the High Street, Wildheart on Listley Street and Stoneway Gallery in Low Town. Tickets cost £7.

For more information visit https://bridgnorthopenhouse.co.uk.