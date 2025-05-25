Georgian mansion steeped in history and with a tennis court, swimming pool, lake and more hits the market - see inside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Grade II listed Stoke Park in Stoke on Tern, near Hodnet, has hit the market for a guide price of £3 million.

The classic Georgian countryside residence boasts just under nine acres of land featuring beautiful private grounds and formal gardens.

Historic England dates the house at Stoke Park to the mid-18th century with the original phase of the house constructed in the 1680s while the Georgian main house was built in 1744.

Grade II listed Stoke Park in Stoke on Tern has been listed for £3 million. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

The listing says the property had been built as a Georgian "gentleman’s residence", but after nearly a century, it was transformed into a commercial entity when a farmer was installed at Stoke Park around 1830.

Stoke Park remained as a working dairy farm until the late 1980s where it has since been a country home with just two families before the current owners undertook a substantial renovation between 2008 and 2011.

The property boasts just under nine acres of land with beautiful formal gardens, a range of outbuildings, a lake and a tennis court. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

Inside, the seven-bedroom home boasts a "wealth of traditional and elegant" Georgian, Victorian and 17th-century features including panelled doors, and original moulding and panelling.

An early Victorian link provides a "middle spine" to the house and attaches to an older section to the rear of the property that is believed to date back to the 17th century.

The stables at Stoke Park. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

The second floor of the home boats beautiful views of surrounding Shropshire countryside. There is also a separate two-bedroom granary within Stoke Park's grounds that is currently being used as further accommodation and which the listing says would be suitable as a guest lodge.

Stoke Park features several traditional outbuildings that are described as "immaculately presented".

The swimming pool at Stoke Park. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

Set within a courtyard that boasts a central water feature, these include a garage, the old dairy which is now a snooker room and has beautiful exposed beams, a leisure suite that has an eight person sauna, a gym, shower and toilet and a door that leads through to a 12m x 4m heated indoor pool that also has a jacuzzi.

The 'party barn' at Stoke Park. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

Within the outbuildings are also TV points and speakers connected to a sound system. The old milking parlour is also a "party barn" that has a vaulted ceiling and more stunning exposed beams.

The property also boasts a spacious garage which has underfloor heating, two toilets and a shower and stairs that lead up to a cinema room.

The garage at Stoke Park that has stairs leading to a cinema room. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

A cinema room above the garage. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

Furthermore, alongside beautiful expansive gardens, a large stable block with six Monarch boxes sits off the driveway. There is also a separate tack room alongside a workshop/tractor store.

Double gates then lead into a ménage that measures 20m x 40m and has a sand and rubber surface.

A gym at Stoke Park. The property has been listed for £3 million. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

The listing by Savills says: "Stoke Park is a classically beautiful Grade II listed country house, with wonderful proportions situated within lovely private grounds.

"The house is surrounded by a mixture of formal gardens and paddock land, together with a courtyard of outbuildings which are very much in keeping with the main house. The early Georgian architecture provides a classic country house with the principal elevation including a beautiful ionic door case with beautiful stone masonry, classic quoin work and symmetrical Georgian sash windows with stone lintels.

The tennis court at Stoke Park that was constructed in 2015. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

"The accommodation is beautifully presented throughout the house, with a wealth of traditional and elegant Georgian, Victorian and 17th century features including beautiful panelled doors, original moulding and panelling prevalent in the Georgian part and splendid joinery. The house has been renovated to enhance the best of the original features together with modern fixtures and fittings, state of the art technology and an elegant modern day finish.

"Stoke Park is approached via a gated, private driveway which continues to another set of gates which open onto the large gravel parking area. There is a separate two bedroom granary within the grounds, which is currently being used as further accommodation and would be suitable as a guest lodge.

A stream runs through the property's grounds. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

"Pasture land sits beyond the house and near the stable block and may be accessed off the main drive or from the stable block itself. The paddock land is divided into sections for rotational grazing, and has electric fencing and a water supply connected.

"The formal gardens of Stoke Park are classically designed but are also natural, offering a wonderful relaxing space and a lifestyle.

The lake at Stoke Park in Stoke on Tern. The property boasts just under nine acres of land. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

"To the front of the property are parterre box gardens, with a pergola and a gravel path which leads to the front door. To the side are four separate pools with central water features, and the formal lawn which has a Ha Ha and a hedge with a built in archway leading onto the terrace, where beyond is a walled garden.

"To the edge of the garden is a pretty copse, with a pathway, which was planted in 1990 and has a Wellingtonia within. A pretty stream meanders through the grounds with three separate bridges, leading to a pool and an island. The tennis court sits to the back of the garden and was completed in 2015."

Stoke Park in Stoke on Tern has been listed for sale with a guide price of £3 million. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

Further information can be found on Rightmove or on Savills.