Blustery showers expected across Shropshire this weekend - here’s when

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Today, The Met Office promises a rather breezy but mostly dry day. Bright or sunny spells will appear throughout the morning, and while it may feel pleasant in the sunshine, blustery, locally heavy showers are expected to develop into the afternoon, particularly in the north and west of the county.

Despite the winds, the temperature is set to reach a mild 20°C, offering a chance for outdoor activities in the brief breaks of sunshine.

As we head into the evening, winds will remain strong, bringing clear spells and further scattered, blustery showers, especially in the northern and western areas. Temperatures will dip to a cooler 8°C overnight, though frost is not expected.

Rushbury, Shropshire. Photo: Peter Steggles

Looking ahead to Monday, a bright start to the day will give way to increasing cloud as the day progresses. While showers remain scattered, persistent rain is forecast to move in from the west by evening, alongside strong winds. With maximum temperatures of 18°C, it’s likely to feel a bit fresher than recent days.

For the rest of the week, Tuesday through Thursday will see a band of rain moving east across the region, accompanied by strong winds. By Wednesday, we should expect breezier conditions with some sunny spells and scattered showers, before winds ease by Thursday. Temperatures will stay near average for this time of year.

Stay updated with the latest weather warnings and keep an eye on the forecast, as conditions remain changeable through the next few days.