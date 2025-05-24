Shropshire's new High Sheriff welcomes her first mayor
Shropshire's new High Sheriff has welcomed a town's new mayor to his role.
Jane Trowbridge took on the prestigious role last month and on Tuesday (May 20) attended Bridgnorth Town Council for its mayor making ceremony.
New mayor David Cooper, who represents Castle Ward, was made mayor while independent town and Shropshire councillor Rachel Connolly was made his deputy.
Councillor Cooper takes over the chains of office from 2024/2025 mayor Ian Wellings.
Posting a picture of the ceremony on Tuesday, Jane Trowbridge said: “Today I saw my first mayor being 'made' at Bridgnorth historic town hall.”
Also in attendance at the mayor making ceremony at the town hall were the newly made mayors of Shrewsbury and Ellesmere.