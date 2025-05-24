All the latest water levels at Severn Trent Water reservoirs as reserves fall to lowest point of the year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Storage levels at reservoirs in Severn Trent Water's region were at 79.1 per cent of capacity on Monday (May 19). The figure is the lowest of the year so far and since November 18 last year when overall capacity stood at 78.7 per cent.

Severn Trent said its maximum reservoir capacity is 247,708 ML (million litres). However, the current water level in its reservoirs stands at 196,022 ML.

The Environment Agency has warned of a "medium" risk of drought in England this summer without sustained rainfall. It comes after the country experienced its driest start to spring, in March and April, in 69 years.

Although the regulator said there are no hosepipe bans planned, it warned that water companies may have to implement measures including restrictions in the months ahead.

Below is a list of Severn Trent's reservoirs and their water storage level that was reported on May 19. Although Severn Trent does not have any reservoirs in Shropshire, several are situated in nearby counties and across the border in Wales.

Elan Valley

The Elan Valley Reservoirs in Wales were at 73.2 per cent of capacity when the latest recording was taken. The reservoirs had 72,834 ML of water, out of a possible whopping 99,500 ML.

Ogston

The reservoir in Derbyshire was at 69.6 per cent of capacity when the latest recording was taken. The reservoir had 4,211 ML out of a possible 6,050 ML.

Tittesworth