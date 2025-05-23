'So sorry to let down my fans' - Olly Murs cancels Birmingham and Manchester concerts due to voice troubles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 'Troublemaker' singer who shot to fame after appearing on ITV's 'The X Factor' in 2009 was due to perform at Birmingham's bp pulse Live at Resorts World on Saturday (May 24) evening and in Manchester tonight which has also been cancelled.

But he was forced to leave the stage in Glasgow on Thursday (May 22) evening after just six songs and afterwards apologised to stunned fans who had travelled to hear him, saying it was due to voice trouble.

Olly Murs at Forest Live on Cannock Chase

Now he has confirmed he won't make it. In a statement on the Pulse Live website he posted: "Thirty minutes into my set in Glasgow I lost my voice & unfortunately had to leave the stage midway through the show.

"This has never happened before and not something I take lightly. I’m sorry to all the fans who came out to the show last night and am forever grateful for your support.

"To everyone in Manchester and Birmingham I’m deeply sorry, but am unfortunately going to have to cancel my shows this weekend.

"I have contracted a respiratory infection and have been instructed to go on a strict 48 hour voice rest by the doctor to ensure no further damage to my vocal cords.

"I have been enjoying this tour so much, and am so sorry to let down my fans – but have to put my health first. I’m hoping to be fighting fit in a few days to finish this amazing 15 year celebratory tour with a bang."

"All customers should receive refunds from point of purchase. bp pulse LIVE advises customers to direct any enquiries to their original point of purchase."

The singer was due to appear at The O2 in London on Sunday in front of a sold-out crowd.