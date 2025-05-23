Shropshire colour runs raise more than £35k for cancer services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The region’s primary cancer charity - Lingen Davies Cancer Fund – held its popular ColourFest event last weekend that saw 700 people brave the 5km-long ‘rainbows of colour’ in three different locations.

Staggered colour runs took place at Telford’s Apley Farm, Shrewsbury’s Sansaw Estate, and Meadow Springs Holiday Park outside Caersws in Mid Wales.

The fun runners took on the 5km challenge after enjoying festival atmosphere starts, warm-ups lead by local HitZone members, face painting, live entertainment from Shropshire Live, and a variety of catering options.

The charity, which last year invested £1,000,000 into local cancer services, exists to support those impacted by cancer throughout Shropshire, Telford, and Mid Wales.

The events have raised more than £35k for Lingen Davies. Picture: Matt Shaw Photography

Naomi Atkin, CEO of Lingen Davies, said the idea for the ColourFest built on the popularity of running individual colour runs across the last few years. They have been well supported, helping to raise thousands of pounds, and this year staff chose to go one step further.

“Our colour runs have been a highlight of our events calendar since 2019 when we launched a ruby red colour run for our 40th anniversary appeal. They’ve been very well supported by people throughout our community and so we decided to go one step further and offer people the chance to take part in ColourFest! The atmosphere at all three venues was fantastic and we’re so grateful to those who gave up their time to support us.

“Running events on this scale is no easy task and we couldn’t have done it without our fabulous team of volunteers - 110 in total. It’s been our biggest event by far and I’m so thankful to everyone for their fundraising.

“We’ve raised £35,500 with more still to come in. A great total that will help us deliver our work in the community supporting those impacted by cancer throughout our region.”

To find out more about the work of Lingen Davies, visit lingendavies.co.uk.