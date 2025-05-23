Pet dogs knocking litter onto stove blamed for Shrewsbury house fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Two fire crews were sent to an address in Davison Drive in Shrewsbury on Friday morning (May 23) after reports of a house fire around 9am.

Fire crews said a "small fire" had broken out in the kitchen but was out on arrival.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was "caused by litter knocked onto the stove by pet dogs."