No Shrewsbury Flower Show - but 'town of flowers' moniker remains as residents sneak a peek at summer blooms

Shock and disappointment radiated throughout the county town after it was announced the Shrewsbury Flower Show, Shropshire's flagship event, had been cancelled for 2025 due largely to financial problems after a challenging few years.

However, more than 150 residents received a boost when they gathered at Shrewsbury Town Council’s Weeping Cross Nursery for the Greenhouse Open Evening - a vibrant showcase of the town’s preparations for the 2025 Bloom campaign and its entry into the Britain in Bloom UK Finals this summer.

The event offered visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the council’s award-winning horticultural efforts.

Nursery manager Pete Jenks led a floral demonstration of a ‘Dalek’ flower bed, while Amy Jones, known for her work in the Quarry and Dingle, demonstrated the preparation of the colourful hanging baskets that will soon brighten Shrewsbury’s streets and shopfronts.

Attendees also took part in a light-hearted competition to guess the number of plants in a specially created rabbit-shaped floral sculpture.

Newly elected Shrewsbury mayor, Councillor Alex Wagner, attended the event and praised the impressive range of plant displays, including nostalgic heliotrope cuttings long associated with Percy Thrower’s legacy.

Margaret Thrower (right), daughter of Shrewsbury's legendary gardener Percy Thrower, and Weeping Cross nursery worker Amy Jones

The mayor also commended the work of the Stepping Up team, whose display of before-and-after project photographs highlighted the team’s impact on town centre improvements.

“They’re bringing pride back into the town centre,” said Mr Wagner. “These are local people, and it’s great to see our in-house team leading the way rather than relying on contractors.”

The evening also featured a range of engaging exhibits including large photo boards of flowers, the Quarry, the Dingle and the town council’s countryside sites.

Also in attendance were key members of the Shrewsbury in Bloom Committee, including chair Stuart Farmer, Pam Moseley, Jane Mackenzie and Margaret Thrower, daughter of the late and legendary Percy Thrower, adding a special historic connection to the evening’s celebrations.