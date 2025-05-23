'It shows why Pride is needed' - Mum 'bombarded' with 'hateful comments' after she wanted to take children to Bridgnorth LGBT event
A Shropshire mum has said she felt “bullied and harassed” by “hateful comments” after she expressed the intention to take her children to a town's Pride parade.
Earlier this month, Bridgnorth Pride announced their annual LGBTQ celebration would take place on June 14.
Seeing the Shropshire Star article on Facebook about the event, a young mum from the town commented to say she was considering taking her children, but was then “bombarded” by “hateful comments”.
The Bridgnorth mum, who does not want to be named, said: “I was interested to find out more with a view to attending with my children, as we have previously enjoyed many Pride events.
“However I am now questioning this decision as people were openly expressing hate and discrimination.