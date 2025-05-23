Former Conservative minister and MP Rees-Mogg to address party members in Sedgley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Former Conservative cabinet member Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg will be visiting the Black Country tonight (Friday)

He will attend a meeting at Sedgley Conservative Club which will see members of the party and councillors from the Black Country hear him talk along with the director of the Popular Conservatism (PopCon) organisation Mark Littlewood.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

Sir Rees-Mogg, who was the MP for North East Somerset from 2010-2024 also served as leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Council from 2019-22 as well as having a three month spell as secretary of state for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

He previously chaired the European Research Group from 2018-19 and is now a commentator and presenter on GB News.

A spokesman for the Black Country Conservatives said: "The mission of the PopCon organisation is seen as revitalising the Conservative Party by inspiring more radical policy ideas and a return to a more free market, low tax idea.

"Mr Rees-Mogg is seen as one of the standard bearers for the right of the party and is a famoulsy staunch Brexiteer so should have plenty to contribute.

"He has made waves recently by advocating for co-operation between the Conservative Party and Reform with talk of electoral pacts being the only way to removed the current Labour government."