Shropshire nursing boss on celebrating learning and development

I would like to remind you as we approach the bank holiday weekend to think about which service you need should you require any health care.

Our emergency departments (ED) are busy at the moment and if you are thinking about attending, please consider whether it is the right place for the care you need.

EDs are for genuinely life-threatening emergencies – for example chest pains or severe bleeding or burns. If you have a life-threatening illness or injury, please continue to dial 999.

If your condition is not life-threatening, please think of the different treatment options available and visit your local pharmacy or NHS 111 online which will advise you where to go for advice or treatment.

Visit NHS 111 online or call 111 from landlines and mobiles if you need urgent medical help or consider visiting your local Minor Injury Unit in Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Oswestry or Whitchurch. These can provide rapid treatment for injuries and illnesses that don’t require emergency hospital care. Find your nearest MIU’s opening times here.

I am also delighted that patients and visitors can now use the quick and easy Park & Ride bus service to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital after a successful trial.

The feedback from our patients and visitors during the trial was positive and we know that having an alternative to trying to find a parking space onsite has been the biggest benefit to our patients.

There is a small charge of £1 per return journey. Holders of a disabled person’s bus pass and children under the age of 16 will travel for free. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Patients and visitors can now use the buses at any time from 6.20am until 9.25pm. Please be advised that this is also a staff bus service and buses before 10am and after 3pm will be much busier. There is currently no service on Saturdays, Sundays or bank holidays.

Buses run every 15-20 minutes from the car park at the Oxon Park & Ride site to the Treatment Centre, the current main entrance of the hospital. There is also a walking route from Oxon Park & Ride to the hospital which takes approximately 20 minutes.

This week at the trust we are celebrating Research, Education and Improvement week.

We are dedicated to ensuring everybody has access to the right learning and development opportunities to develop our full potential and we strive to provide high quality, safe care that is evidence-based and innovative. This week is a celebration of these two important commitments.

There is a huge amount of research, education and improvement happening at the trust – often quietly, behind the scenes – and we must not underestimate the difference this is making for our patients, communities and each other. This week will shine a spotlight on the amazing work taking place in all corners of our hospitals.

We would like to invite you to join Ned Hobbs, who joined the trust as our new Chief Operating Officer in October 2024, at an online About Health – Operational Update event on Thursday (May 22) from 6.30pm-7.30pm.

You can book online here.