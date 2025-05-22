'Pensioners should get the dignity and respect in retirement they deserve' - MP welcomes winter fuel payment U-turn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson said the Government appears to have "conceded to the weight of public opinion" after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced plans to ease cuts to winter fuel payments.

It comes after more than 10 million pensioners have missed out on tax-free payments of up to £300 to help with the costs of heating their homes in the winter months after the pension top-up became means-tested last year.

Only people who qualified for pension credit, external and other income-related benefits could receive the winter fuel payment after the change.

Speaking during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday (May 21), Sir Keir Starmer said ministers would change the threshold to allow "more pensioners" to qualify again.

However, it is unknown when the change will come into effect and how many people will regain their entitlement for the payments.

Stuart Anderson MP

Mr Anderson has welcomed the news after saying the changes meant only 2,229 pensioners within his constituency were still eligible for the payment.

He added that nine in 10 people who responded to his survey on the matter between September last year and January opposed the cuts.

Stuart Anderson MP said: "After months of campaigning, I am glad that the Prime Minister appears to have conceded to the weight of public opinion on this important issue of winter fuel payments.

"It is the clearest indication yet that the Prime Minister is willing to listen to the concerns of older voters, after more than a hundred residents signed my petition raising concerns about the restrictions in support.

"After a lifetime of hard work, pensioners should get the dignity and respect in retirement that they fully deserve. Yet, I am worried that details of these changes will not be published until the Autumn Budget.

"So, he must take swift action to ensure that access is restored before the winter arrives."