New photos of train which crashed into tractor and trailer near Leominster, injuring six people
New photos have been shared from the scene of a train crash near Leominster which left six people injured.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Transport for Wales train crashed into a tractor and trailer at a user-worked level crossing at Nordan, just north of Leominster on the Herefordshire/Shropshire border, at about 10.40am on Thursday (May 22).
Six people were injured, fortunately not seriously. The West Midlands Ambulance Service said an air ambulance helicopter and five paramedic officers have attended.
British Transport Police and West Mercia Police officers are also in attendance.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch says its inspectors will gather evidence from the scene of the crash to inform whether or not an investigation into the circumstances will take place.
New photos from the scene show the damage caused to the tractor's trailer by the impact.