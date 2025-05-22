New Oswestry mayor's plan to share resources with other Shropshire towns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Councillor Rosie Radford formally took the role on Monday evening (Mayor) at the annual Mayor Making ceremony.

Dating back to 1673, the mayor is traditionally elected annually by the council based on a seniority list, with each new mayor continuing the historic legacy of leadership in the town.

Rosie Radford is the new Mayor of Oswestry. Picture: Oswestry Town Council

Cllr Radford, who is also a Shropshire councillor serving Ellesmere Urban, has lived in Oswestry for 34 years after moving from North Wales.

She was elected to represent Cambrian Ward as councillor in 2018 and has served as chair of the Markets and Town Centre Committee, leading initiatives to revitalise the town centre and support local businesses.

In addition to her civic roles, Rosie has spent 18 years working in the NHS contributing to community health and, more recently, supporting young people through outdoor education. She is an active volunteer with local food-sharing initiatives and works to reduce food waste while helping to support vulnerable members of the community.

Cllr Radford said that by sharing resources and expertise, towns can tackle common challenges such as transport, sustainability, and community development. She is particularly keen on improving transport options for more sustainable and accessible travel between towns.

“My hope is that I can continue to contribute to the wonderful, vibrant community I will be representing,” said Cllr Radford.

“I want to shout about Oswestry and help make it an even better place for my daughters and the next generation of families and communities here.”

The new mayor added that she is committed to empowering the people of Oswestry, building stronger relationships, and raising money to support the many groups and individuals who volunteer their time and energy to improving life for others. A key focus will be supporting local survivors of domestic abuse by raising funds for free counselling sessions.

Cllr Radford will be supported by her two daughtters as mayoral consorts fo the year, while Councillor Jonathan Upton will be deputy mayor.

Anyone who would likle to extend an invitation for an event for Cllr Radford to attend can email sandratrevor@oswestry-tc-gov.uk