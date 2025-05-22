As it happened: Train hits tractor trailer near Leominster as train services between two cities are cancelled until the end of the day
Six people have been injured after a commuter train crashed into a tractor trailer at a level crossing near Leominster.
Police said the crash at Nordan Farm, north of Leominster, involved a Manchester-to-Cardiff train hitting a tractor trailer on Thursday (May 22).
A spokesperson said there were around 50 passengers on the train, and six injured casualties were being assessed by paramedics.
Below we provided updates on the story as it unfolded throughout the day.