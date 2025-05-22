As it happened: Train hits tractor trailer near Leominster as train services between two cities are cancelled until the end of the day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police said the crash at Nordan Farm, north of Leominster, involved a Manchester-to-Cardiff train hitting a tractor trailer on Thursday (May 22).

A spokesperson said there were around 50 passengers on the train, and six injured casualties were being assessed by paramedics.

Below we provided updates on the story as it unfolded throughout the day.