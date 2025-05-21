Wife of Aston Villa star Emilano Martinez launches children’s boutique in Staffordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Footballer families and special guests gathered to welcome the new children’s boutique from Amanda ‘Mandinha’ Martinez, wife of Aston Villa star Emi Martinez.

Based at The Coppice Lifestyle shopping village in Tamworth in Staffordshire, the launch event featured children’s entertainment, music, food and fun activities.

Amanda Martinez is an award-winning interior designer and established her first boutique in 2014 with a vision of designing practical yet luxurious interiors for children.

Over the past 10 years, the brand has evolved into a comprehensive destination for parents seeking quality and style for their little ones.

Its popularity has meant the business has expanded to offer a range of over 50 brands including baby essentials, girls' and boys' apparel, from renowned European brands such as Mayoral from Spain, Frenchbrand Billy Blush, Hatley and Kissy Kissy, which span different price ranges.

They also sell brands such as Jellycat, Little Dutch, and Sylvanian Families and with a nod to their football roots, the popular Little People, Big Dreams book series featuring celebrated players such as Leo Messi, Pele and Marcus Rashford.

Amanda Martinez Launches MiSueños Kids children’s boutique in Tamworth

MiSueños means “my dreams” and the store certainly has a dream-like quality which will delight many a parent with small children. What started as a design studio for kids is now a one stop shop for everything for babies and children up to 10 years old.

Building upon the success of her first Radlett location, this expansion aims to bring her curated selection of children's clothing, toys and furnishings to families in the Midlands. Featuring a fantastic range of furniture from brands such as Japanese Quax.

“Our mission has always been to create dreamy, functional spaces and provide products that parents can trust,” says Amanda Martinez. “Expanding into Tamworth allows us to share our passion with more families, offering them a unique shopping experience in a beautiful setting. There is not one brand in my store that I haven’t bought for my own children.”

The Tamworth boutique will feature MiSueños Kids' signature collections, including occasion wear, seasonal attire, and a variety of toys designed to inspire imagination and play. “We sell so much on-line and customers love our beautifully presented wrapping service. With a focus on quality and design, the store aims to become a go-to destination for parents in the region.”

Kick-off the summer in style at MiSueños Kids and get your little one kitted out from head to toe.