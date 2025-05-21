Two women rushed to hospital after crash involving lorry and two cars in village near Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services were called to a collision at the junction of Merrington Road and Baschurch Road in Bomere Heath shortly before 2.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 20).

Two land ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene. Crews arrived to a crash involving a lorry and two cars.

A woman was treated for potentially serious injuries while a second was treated for injuries that were not believed to be serious.

Both were taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a collision involving two cars and a lorry at the junction of Merrington Road and Baschurch Road at 2.28pm yesterday, two ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

"We treated a woman for potentially serious injuries and a second for injuries not believed to be serious before both were taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance."