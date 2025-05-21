Suspected drink driver caught with almost 150 empty cans of lager and cider inside van

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The cans were found under and beside the driver's seat of the vehicle, in which police also discovered two full cans of lager and an empty bottle of cider.

A man was arrested by West Mercia Police officers on Court Road in Malvern, Worcestershire, yesterday (Tuesday, May 20).

141 empty cans of lager and cider were found inside the van. Picture: West Mercia Police

The cans were bagged up and a photo was shared on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page.

A post by Dave Olczak of the Pickersleigh and Chase Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "A man who was arrested yesterday for drink driving offences in Court Road, Malvern, was found to have 141 empty cans of lager and cider around, under and beside his seat in the cab of his van.

"He also had two full cans of lager and an empty bottle of cider.

"Officers from D-shift response located the man in Court Road and promptly arrested him."