Shropshire dog owners warned to clean up their pet's poo or face fines

Shropshire Council has issued the warning over dog poo, telling owners it has the power to issue fines and fixed penalty notices under a new Public Spaces Protection Order.

The authority also urged people who spot dog mess in the street to get in contact.

It comes after dog poo bags were thrown into the new home of the Eurasian beavers which have been introduced at Shrewsbury’s Old River Bed nature reserve.

A council spokesman said: “Dog poo. It's horrible, it's unsightly, and it's a health risk.

“If you’re a dog owner please remember that it’s your responsibility to clean up after your dog. Dog poo should be disposed of by using our dog or litter bins, or by taking it home and disposing of it in your black refuse bin.

“Under a new Public Spaces Protection Order we can issue fixed penalty notices – or warning letters - to owners who allow their dogs to foul pavements and public amenity spaces without clearing up afterwards.

“If you do spot dog poo on the street please let us know by following the link in the comments.”