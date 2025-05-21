Shropshire Star
Close

Police appeal after reports of off-road bike being ridden around Telford neighbourhood

Police are appealing for information after an off-road bike has been ridden around a neighbourhood in Telford.

By Luke Powell
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

PCSO in Brookside, Demmi Ramsden said officers have received reports of a bike being ridden along Bembridge.

As part of 'Operation Spree', officers are clamping down on the anti-social use of off-road bikes. 

Anyone with information about the incident or the use or storage of off-road bikes is being asked to contact West Mercia Police.

Police have received reports of an off-road bike being ridden around Brookside in Telford. Picture: West Mercia Police.
Police have received reports of an off-road bike being ridden around Brookside in Telford. Picture: West Mercia Police.

A post on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "We have received reports of this bike being ridden in Bembridge. 

"If you have any information in relation to the use or storage of off-road bikes please email opspree@westmercia.police.uk."

Similar stories
Most popular