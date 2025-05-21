Police appeal after reports of off-road bike being ridden around Telford neighbourhood
Police are appealing for information after an off-road bike has been ridden around a neighbourhood in Telford.
PCSO in Brookside, Demmi Ramsden said officers have received reports of a bike being ridden along Bembridge.
As part of 'Operation Spree', officers are clamping down on the anti-social use of off-road bikes.
Anyone with information about the incident or the use or storage of off-road bikes is being asked to contact West Mercia Police.
A post on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "We have received reports of this bike being ridden in Bembridge.
"If you have any information in relation to the use or storage of off-road bikes please email opspree@westmercia.police.uk."