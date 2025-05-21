Police appeal after reports of off-road bike being ridden around Telford neighbourhood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

PCSO in Brookside, Demmi Ramsden said officers have received reports of a bike being ridden along Bembridge.

As part of 'Operation Spree', officers are clamping down on the anti-social use of off-road bikes.

Anyone with information about the incident or the use or storage of off-road bikes is being asked to contact West Mercia Police.

Police have received reports of an off-road bike being ridden around Brookside in Telford. Picture: West Mercia Police.

A post on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "We have received reports of this bike being ridden in Bembridge.

"If you have any information in relation to the use or storage of off-road bikes please email opspree@westmercia.police.uk."