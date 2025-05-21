Police and fire crews scrambled after car ends up in hedge in Ludlow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident took place shortly before 10.30pm yesterday - Tuesday, May 20.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to the incident in Fishmore.

An update from the fire service said that one vehicle had left the road and ended up in a hedge.

It added that no one was trapped.

The crews were at the scene for around 30 minutes.