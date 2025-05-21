Mobility firm set to keep wheels turning at county show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Mobility Solutions is once again the preferred mobility partner of the show, meaning people can pre-book scooters and wheelchairs in advance, ensuring they don't miss anything across the showground on the day.

The show, one of the biggest one-day attractions in the region, takes place on Saturday at the DMOS People West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury, with thousands of visitors expected to enjoy an action-packed programme to suit all ages and tastes.

Shropshire Mobility Solutions, based in Welsh Frankton near Oswestry, is the regular mobility partner at the show and will have a stand on the showground where pre-booked scooters and wheelchairs can be collected on the day.

Scott Marston, of Shropshire Mobility Solutions, said: “Shropshire County Show is a fantastic event and covers a very large area. There is so much going on and it can be difficult to fit everything in - particularly if you have mobility problems.

“Hiring a scooter or wheelchair can help to make the day and ensure every member of the family can enjoy the event.

“We are once again delighted to be working with the team at the showground and have a vast range of scooters available which are suitable for all terrains and all types of weather - which is perfect for a show as people have different requirements.

“For a comfortable, safe and enjoyable day, a scooter should be appropriate for the person’s weight and height and for their needs. From lightweight scooters to three wheeler trikes and open top scooters to covered scooters - we have them all - after all we never know what the weather will do on the day!

“We will have a full stand to show people how accessible the world can be for all but we are asking people to book their scooter for the show in advance so we can ensure it is right for their needs. Just give us a call on 01691 701007 and we will be happy to go through your requirements and book the appropriate scooter to be collected on the day.”

Show chairman, Phil Thornycroft, said: “The showground is an agricultural site so it is essential the mobility offering suits the showground and visitor needs. Shropshire Mobility Solutions’ range and experience in the industry makes them the perfect choice to be our mobility partner.

“The show is taking place on Saturday so if you need to hire a scooter to enjoy the day to its full potential, get in touch with Shropshire Mobility Solutions as soon as possible.”

This year’s show features the always popular livestock and horse exhibits, while the Monster Trucks headline the main ring entertainment.

There will also be a full programme of live music on the Village Stage and traditional rural entertainment in the Countryside Arena, including pig racing and the Welsh Axemen.

New for this year is the Fire Stage which will include a range of chefs demonstrating their skills cooking over fire - including the Shropshire Lad, Adam Purnell, who will be joined by special guest BBC TV’s Gladiators, Amanda Wah.

For more information about the show and to buy tickets visit www.shropshirecountyshow.com and to book a mobility scooter or wheelchair call 01691 701007.