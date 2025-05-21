Library celebrates history week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bridgnorth Library's History Week starts on Saturday and is on until next weekend.

It features activities and events across the town.

There is a display of artefacts in the Northgate Museum, a walk across the town with the civic society, local and family drop-in sessions at the library plus some ancient plans of the town's Cliff Railway are on display.

Organiser Emma Spenser from the town's library said activity and event packs are available from the library for 50 pence.

She said: "Do you like History? Are You Interested in our wonderful historic town and want to find out

more? We have an activity pack to help you discover our lovely town!

"Packs cost 50p and are available from the library throughout History Week."