Library celebrates history week

A Shropshire town is celebrating its history in a week of events.

By Richard Williams
Published

Bridgnorth Library's History Week starts on Saturday and is on until next weekend.

It features activities and events across the town.

There is a display of artefacts in the Northgate Museum, a walk across the town with the civic society,  local and family drop-in sessions at the library plus some ancient plans of the town's Cliff Railway are on display.

Organiser Emma Spenser from the town's library said activity and event packs are available from the library for 50 pence.

She said: "Do you like History? Are You Interested in our wonderful historic town and want to find out  

more? We have an activity pack to help you  discover our lovely town! 

"Packs cost 50p and are available from the  library throughout History Week."

