Firefighters rush to tractor ablaze in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Valeswood, Shrewsbury, just after 9am today (Wednesday, May 21).

Two fire engines were dispatched from Oswestry and Shrewsbury with an operations officer in attendance.

Firefighters rushed to a tractor fire in Shrewsbury. (Victoria Jones/PA)

On arrival, firefighters said the incident involved one manitou cab about 20 per cent destroyed by the blaze.

Crews used one hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus and small gear to extinguish the fire.

The incident was concluded at 9:39am.