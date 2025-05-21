Dementia screening for ALL patients over 75 admitted to Shropshire's hospitals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A new screening process has been launched at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which it says will enable local patients to move through the delirium and dementia pathway.

It said the initial assessment can lead to an early diagnosis of dementia, which then helps to support patients and families with future care plans and improving their quality of life.

Support from the Midlands Partnership Foundation Trust (MPFT) has seen the Dementia Team at SaTH working closely with their medical colleagues to introduce the new screening and referral process.

The trust said it has resulted in quicker referrals for patients, quicker diagnoses and support, as well as improved partnership working.

Karen Breese, Dementia Nurse Specialist, said: “It’s great to work with our partners across healthcare to ensure people get assessed and diagnosed earlier to get the right support.

“We are really pleased with the improvements we’ve seen and look forward to building on this success.”

This comes as the trust celebrates its annual Research, Education and Improvement Week, which shines a spotlight on its innovative research trials and recognises how research, innovation and improvement play such a crucial role in healthcare.

Dementia Action Week also runs from May 19 to 25.

The vital annual campaign encourages individuals, communities, and organisations across the UK to take action in support of people affected by dementia.

To find out more about research at SaTH, click visit https://www.sath.nhs.uk/about-us/research/.