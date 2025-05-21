Casualty taken to hospital after crash between car and motorcycle in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision on Stafford Park 1 in Telford at around 5.14am.

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene. Police and ambulance crews also attended.

Reports from the fire service said the collision involved a saloon car and a motorcycle.

Fire crews provided first aid to a casualty who was left in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A man was taken to hospital and treated for injuries.

West Mercia Police said no arrests were made.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 5.31am.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended a collision between a motorcycle and a car on Stafford Park 1 in Telford around 5.10am this morning. One man was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries. No were arrests made."

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.