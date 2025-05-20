Woman accused of murdering her husband in Newport 'didn't want him going to rap concert with his new partner'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Amy Pugh, aged 34, denies murdering her husband Kyle Pugh at her home in Newport in 2022.

Mr Pugh, who was 29, was found with fatal neck injuries at the house in Aston Drive on March 22 of that year and died in hospital in Telford the following day. Mrs Pugh is alleged to have killed him and then staged his suicide by hanging.

The Pughs were married but had separated some months prior to Mr Pugh's death, although they remained in contact and had been due to go to a rap concert together, Stafford Crown Court heard on Monday (May 19).

Darcey Wilkins, the sister-in-law of Mr Pugh's older brother Stuart, gave evidence to the trial about the days surrounding his death and conversations she had with Mrs Pugh.

Mrs Wilkins told the court that on March 24, the day after Mr Pugh died, she had a private conversation with Mrs Pugh in which the latter said the couple had been arguing.

The witness said she was told they had argued about the possibility that Mr Pugh's partner at the time, Charlotte Beacom, was pregnant, and about tickets to a rap concert.

"She [Mrs Pugh] had mentioned that they were meant to be going to a concert," Mrs Wilkins said.