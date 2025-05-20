 Volunteers are being sought for a community group in New Radnor following concerns about speeding

Volunteers are being sought for a community speedwatch group in New Radnor following concerns about speeding. Image Community Speedwatch



New Radnor Community Council held its annual meeting recently and Councillor Richard Harris was re-elected as Chairman with Councillor Giordano as Vice-Chairman.

Members considered an email from a resident who expressed concerns about speeding, primarily in New Radnor village but also along the A44 at the meeting

Members agreed to again ask for expressions of interest in setting up and running a community speedwatch group.

Anyone interested in being part of such a project should call or email the Clerk to the Council, Tracey Price on newradnorcc@outlook.com or 01547 582575.

Please note such a group cannot operate on the A44 so it would be for New Radnor Village only. Anyone interested should reply by June 4.

The next Community Council Meeting will be held on Thursday, June 12, at 7:30pm.

Members of the public welcome to come and listen. There is also a short public speaking session at the start of each meeting. Please come along with ideas, suggestions and concerns.