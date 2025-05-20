Two Builth Wells groups are celebrating after receiving grants from the town council

The Friends of Builth Wells Library will receive £400 and the Cylch group at Builth Wells Primary School will get £817.27.

The library group asked for £400 to carry out projects to further its life enhancing and educational aims and to continue to provide its valuable service.

Members noted that the group takes part in lots of different projects and supports many other groups in the area.

Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Gwyn Davies proposed giving them £400 and members agreed at a recent meeting.

The primary school had applied for £817.27 to purchase a new cover for its large sand pit and to buy some more sand.

The sand pit is used for the early years Cylch group which looks after three to five year olds.

Members agreed to give them the full amount of £817.27.

But three groups missed out on grants this time around including Builth Wells Heritage Society, the scouts and the Outdoor Partnership.

The heritage society, which promotes Builth Wells and its heritage and history, asked for £2,000 to cover a shortfall in the running costs of their shop.

Councillor Mark Hammond said the town council is not allowed to pay a group’s running costs and members unanimously agreed not to give a grant on this occasion.

The scouts requested £1,000 for some renovation and maintenance work such as getting their kitchen partitioned to create extra storage and for a radiator cover.

But town clerk Louise Hammond said she did not think that the application fitted the town council’s criteria for awarding grants.

She said the scouts will be told that in the future they should apply for a grant for a project rather than maintenance work as they should have their own budget for maintenance.

Members agreed not to give a grant on this occasion.

The Outdoor Partnership is an organisation that arranges walking programmes for older people throughout Wales. Last year 11 to 15 Builth Wells residents took part in their walks for over 60’s, keeping them fit and enhancing their lives.

They asked for £3,500 towards the costs of a walk leader, litter picking equipment and other costs.

Members felt the number of local people taking part was small for the amount of grant requested and they agreed not to give a grant.