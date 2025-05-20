Serial Telford shop thief who targeted stores stealing Kinder Buenos and steaks is locked up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nathan Crossley, 35, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court after admitting 19 offences of theft.

Crossley was jailed for 20 weeks as a result.

His offending stretched from February this year, to this month, with a number of stores targeted including several Co-ops around Telford, Tesco, Sainsburys, Greggs, and a Shell Service Station.

The charges saw Crossley admitting taking a number of confectionary items, including eight boxes of Ferrero Rocher worth £42 from Co-operative on February 11.

On another occasion he took multiple packets of steak, while on April 24 he admitted taking 48 twirl bars, 48 caramel bars, and 30 Kinder Bueno bars from a Co-op.

Crossley also admitted taking a box of doughnuts, a box of yum yums, white chocolate cookies, a drink, and two ham toasties from Greggs on April 24.

The most recent offence took place on May 10.

Speaking following the conviction Sergeant Rich Jones, from the Telford Town Centre Team, said: “Thanks to officers and the business community, a prolific Telford shoplifter has been put behind bars."