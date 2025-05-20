On-demand travel service expanded to include trips to and from major Shropshire hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council has expanded its Travel Telford on-demand bus service to include trips to and from the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH).

Its hoped the move will allow residents in Ironbridge to get to their hospital appointments more easily.

Since launching in January, the service has connected residents within the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site with Madeley and Telford town centre.

Passengers can now travel to the PRH using the existing hospital bus stop for both pick-ups and drop-offs.

Residents can use the demand-responsive transport (DRT) app to book trips based on their specific journey.

Pick-up and drop-off locations are "tailored to the individual", offering flexibility for users and ensuring that people with mobility issues no longer have to walk to the nearest stop, the council said.

The on-demand service operates from Monday to Friday between 8am and 5.30pm. Booking is done via the app and the council advises that this is done at least a day in advance so users can secure the travel time required for their appointment(s).

Residents can book trips at short notice - as little as 30-minutes ahead - but availability depends on demand.

Return trips can also be booked in advance or on-demand.

Cabinet Member for the Economy at Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Ollie Vickers said: "This is a big step forward for public transport in Ironbridge and Madeley. It’s flexible, easy to use, and helps people get to hospital appointments."

Residents are being invited to a drop-in event at Truffles Café on Friday, May 23 between 2pm and 4pm if they would like to learn more about the service and its expansion.

Interim Chief Nursing Officer at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), Paula Gardner added: "This is great news for patients who've had trouble getting to appointments. It makes travel easier and improves the patient experience."

Interim Chief Nursing Officer at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), Paula Gardner added: "This is great news for patients who’ve had trouble getting to appointments. It makes travel easier and improves the patient experience."