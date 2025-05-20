Kind Builth Wells donor made 80th anniversary of VE Day treat even more special for veterans

Kind Builth Wells donor made VE Day treat extra special

Current service people and veterans were treated to a fish and chip lunch at the Fountain Inn in Builth Wells following last week’s 80th anniversary service for VE Day.

It was provided courtesy of the town council.

But Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Gwyn Davies told members at a recent meeting that local businessman Guy Walker had contacted him and donated £100 to provide a drink for each of the veterans and service people with their chippy lunch.

Councillor Davies said it meant each of them could be given a pint or another drink too.

The council thanked Mr Walker and will write to him to thank him for his generosity.