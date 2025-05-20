'It is not an easy option' judge tells 21-year-old paedophile given community order for appalling child images

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lewis Matley, of Melverley, near Oswestry, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday (May 19) having previously admitted a series of charges.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children in categories A, B, and C; three charges of distributing indecent images of children in categories A, B, and C; as well as one charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

The majority of the offences took place between October 2021 and November 2022.

The court heard that Matley's offending, which included possession of images of children as young as one year old, had been uncovered by police after they received intelligence about accounts operating on the Discord communication platform.

Danny Smith, prosecuting said that the platform is predominantly used by video gamers.

He said police were made aware of two profiles on Discord, including one with the username 'incestlover', which had uploaded indecent images of children.