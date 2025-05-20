Flowers and plants to make Builth Wells look blooming beautiful have been ordered

The hanging baskets full of flowers are expected to be delivered soon and will then be put up around the town for the spring and summer.

The town has become well known for its lovely baskets of colourful blooms, which hang from most of the businesses.

But the council warned that this year if the brackets have not been fixed by the owners no hanging basket will be given even if they have other baskets that are secure and passed the test.

The council has previously agreed to use the same supplier as in the last few years – Nantyderry Nurseries in Abergavenny.

Members noted the update at a recent town council meeting.

