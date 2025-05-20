Campaigners launch Save Samuel Johnson Maternity Unit group to stop permanent closure of Lichfield facility

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Residents and campaigners have launched a petition calling on Staffordshire County Council to confirm and publicly declare its support for the continued operation of the Samuel Johnson Maternity Unit in Lichfield.

Last week Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, the body responsible for the running of health services across the county, announced the planned closure of the midwife-led maternity units at Stafford's County Hospital and Samuel Johnson Community Hospital in Lichfield.

In response to the consultation concerned Staffordshire residents have set up the Save Samuel Johnson Maternity Group to raise awareness of the situation.

Samuel Johnson Community Hospital in Lichfield

Hannah Weaver, spokesperson for the Save Samuel Johnson Maternity Unit Group, said: “We need to ensure that maternity care continues to meet the needs of our growing population,” said Hannah Weaver, spokesperson for the Save Samuel Johnson Maternity Unit Group.

“The withdrawal of this essential facility is a step backwards when choice, accessibility, and quality of care should be the priority.”

The petition calls for Staffordshire County Council to formally express its support for retaining the maternity unit, ensuring local mothers have access to safe, high-quality birthing options.

Residents and supporters are encouraged to sign the petition and help protect Lichfield’s maternity services.

Hannah added: "The Samuel Johnson Maternity Unit has been an essential facility, providing accessible and high-quality care to families across Lichfield and the surrounding area.

"At a time when substantial housing development is placing greater pressure on local services, campaigners argue that the need for a fully functioning maternity unit is more critical than ever."

She added: "Closing the Samuel Johnson Maternity Unit would add pressure to already overstretched maternity services in neighbouring hospitals, such as Burton and Stafford. It would also increase travel times for expectant mothers, raise safety concerns, and further burden emergency services."

