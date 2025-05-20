Beloved former flower shop in Newport to become home to all things vintage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Junk & Disorderly is set to open in Upper Bar, Newport, taking over former florist Sally’s Flowers, on Friday, June 13 this year.

The business will offer “timeless treasures” from garden features to items for gifts and special occasions.

Its arrival in Newport was announced via the business’ official social media channels.

The new owner said the business has come about after many years of being a “scrap man” which has led him to collect a “vast amount of quirky, unique, unusual items” with his business partner.

Junk & Disorderly is set to open in the former Sally's Flowers in Newport. Photo: Colin Whitehead/Google

The Facebook post said: “Due to having a few medical ailments which now forbid me to handle or move heavy objects I am taking a new path in the retail sector in our beautiful town of Newport at the old flower shop known as Sally’s Flowers from June.

“Now some of our stock is old and vintage spanning may decades which should invoke many memories, also we have been lucky enough to be invited by one of the UK's leading wholesalers who supply top quality vintage reproduction and quirky items, so some items many look old and distressed but in fact are not.

“We have garden features and quirky garden items, the shop will be full of items that will adorn the man/lady caves, we have items that are great for gifts and special occasions.”

The business will strive for affordability - and a welcoming environment where customers can pop in for a cup of tea and a chat.

The post continued: “Between me and my business partner we have many years of buying and selling all sorts of items so use us for that knowledge, if you have something you want advice on or simply looking to sell you get a 100% honest evaluation.

“We want our shop to be a friendly, welcoming environment where you can pop in for a cuppa and chat, look forward to seeing you all.”

This business will be the latest addition to Newport, a town which has recently seen many closures. Sally's Flowers announced closure back in February this year, but residents of Newport can rest assured that these units will not remain empty.

Just a few days ago, Newport welcomed Bronze Tanning Studio from the woman behind clothing shop Daisy Chain.