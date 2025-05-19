Three arrests over Shrewsbury town centre stabbing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police said all three had been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

One of the three - a woman - was also arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

It comes after police revealed that a man had been stabbed in Shrewsbury's High Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police said that the victim had now been discharged from hospital, with his injuries not as severe as initially thought.

An update from West Mercia Police said: "Three people have been arrested after a stabbing in Shrewsbury in the early hours of yesterday morning - Sunday, May 18.

"A 34-year-old man sustained a stab wound around 4.20am on the High Street in the town centre.

"A woman aged 20, and two men aged 20 and 25, were all arrested yesterday afternoon on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

"The woman was also arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon.

"All three people are currently on police bail as enquiries continue."